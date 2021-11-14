Kickstands up for Avery Sanders

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Friends of Mosley senior Avery Sanders, who was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident last month, organized a benefit ride in his honor.

The ride began at 9 a.m. Sunday morning at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lynn Haven.

Evan Sunday was a close friend of Sanders and felt compelled to do something in his name.

“Avery was a good buddy of mine and Kinlea’s… We were all real close, he was always there for us… There wasn’t a time when you couldn’t talk to him,” Sunday said. “He was just a big goofball and you could talk to him and he would make you laugh all the time, so losing him was kind of a big deal, and it kind of hurt a lot so we decided we were gonna do something about it in his name.”

Sanders’s friends said they were thrilled to see so many people come out to show their support.

“For the turnout to be like how it is, like, sitting here looking at everybody that has shown up so far is just heartwarming,” Kinlea Dees said. “To see everybody that’s come out to support somebody that they didn’t know is just, like, the entire community has just come together to support something bigger than what it is.”

The ride was $15 per bike and $5 per passenger to participate, and stops were made at Cadillac Jacks, Harley Davidson and Re-Rack Sports Bar.

“This family needs help right now, and that is exactly what VFW and American legion is about,” Chilo Reed, a biker with VFW and American Legion, said. “That is what every rider here today is about, so it’s just coming together to show this family that we love them… I did not know them but we love them, and anything that we can do to help is why we’re here and this is what we do and we just love to ride.”

The event also had raffles to enter for prizes donated by local businesses.

All proceeds will go to a scholarship fund for Mosley Athletics in honor of Avery Sanders.