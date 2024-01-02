BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mike Barbour, a retired nurse and an autism advocate wants to tell you about a new Autism Family Support Group.

The support group will be for families for those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Barbour will kick off this meeting on Thursday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. You can attend the meeting at the First Presbyterian Church of Lynn Haven, 810 Georgia Avenue. It will be a monthly meeting.

“They’ll make friends and just to know they’re not alone,” said Barbour.

He will be teaming up with Dr. Susan Balk-Kradel, a local child psychiatrist.

For more information, you can contact Mike Barbour via email at barbour15@comcast.net or call (850)-819-7090.