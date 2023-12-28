BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When you head out to ring in the New Year, don’t forget to take care of your pet first.

Those loud noises and fireworks could scare cats and dogs.

If you have an outside pet, bring them in. If they get scared, they might take off and get lost around the neighborhood or worse.

Even outdoor cats should be indoors that night.

You might have to plan but Fido and Fee-Fee will thank you for it.

“The best way to keep your animal calm is to find it an innermost room in your home and put your dog in there. There’s a TV in there. Turn the TV on, maybe even turn the volume up a little louder than you generally would. Just kind of helps drown out some of those some of those sounds,” Bay County Animal Control Administrative Assistant Serina Junger said.

It’s also recommended to tire your dog out as much as possible with walks and runs before hitting the town and giving them a toy they can play with while you’re gone.

Junger also says to make sure your pet is microchipped in case they do take off during the holiday events.