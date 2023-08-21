LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, August 25th at 7:30 p.m., Kaleidoscope Theatre in Lynn Haven is hosting a comedy night fundraiser in partnership with Bay Arts Alliance and Panama City Comedy.

It’s $20 per ticket and all money made from the event goes right back to the theater to help buy equipment and other resources.

The night of comedy will feature four comedians including headliner Cyrus Steele from Drybar Comedy.

This is the first major event the theater is hosting since Hurricane Michael back in 2018.

The theater’s return to Bay County is very important and meaningful to both residents and staff.

“This is our first big event that we’re inviting the public to a specific nighttime show, and it’s a really, really important moment,” said Kaleidoscope Theatre Vice President Hillary McAlinden. “We have waited so long and worked so hard to get back in here.”

The theater already has plans to host other big events in the near future, including a haunted house that will open in October.

The show is also family friendly so everyone of all ages are encouraged to show up.

Tickets are still available for purchase, if you are interested in buying tickets for Friday’s show, click here.