PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Bay County jury is in place to hear the case of a man accused of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Jorge Perez and four others shot and killed a man named Ed Ross during a robbery attempt.

It happened on December 29, 2019, at Ross’ Panama City Beach home.

Perez is charged with first-degree felony murder with a firearm and attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

He is the second defendant to face trial.

A jury found co-conspirator Abel Ortiz guilty of first-degree murder back in April.

Opening statements in Perez’s trial will begin Wednesday.