PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Baby diapers are expensive and, quite frankly, many young families can’t afford them.

The Junior League of Panama City is looking to help out those in need.

The CDC says most U.S. births happen between July through October. More babies, more diapers.

Diaper Bank Chair Virginia Lassiter says the numbers continue to grow.

“Well, this past month alone, we gave out 8050 diapers and that’s growing each month at this rate so far this year,” said Lassiter.

The Junior League has been concerned with diaper needs for some time. For the last 8-years they’ve organized a diaper drive, then hand out those diapers year round.

The Junior League members say sizes 4 to 7 are in the highest demand. They’re wrapping up the final arrangement for this year’s drive which is next week.

Lassiter is asking the public to donate boxes or bags of diapers at one of the drop-off locations.

“We have the Sugar Bean Boutique there in Lynn Haven. We have the She Shack, I believe she’s in Lynn Haven as well. We have Mochinut, it’s over by Best Buy. We have The Drip Coffee that runs over on 23rd Street. We have Kennon Dental, she’s also on 23rd Street. The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center has set up a box for us here in town. Carroll Realty is also here in town. So we’ve got quite a few places all spread out,” said Lassiter.

The drive is from September 18th through September 24th and you can donate when the doors of the venues are open.

If you don’t get a chance to donate next week, Lassiter says to bring it to the Junior League of Panama City.

“We can receive donations at any time. I mean, even if it’s not a close pack like this, even if they’re open, we can take them at any point as long as they’re not used. People can just drop them off here at the league office if they have them,” said Lassiter.

If you want to know more information about the Diaper Drive you can visit their website.