PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Juneteenth is next week, and for many it’s just a day off from work. For others, Juneteenth is a day to reflect on African Americans’ journey from slavery to freedom.

The One of Bay County is an organization leading the effort to educate the community about why Juneteenth is an official holiday. ‘One’ stands for organizing, networking, and education. The President of The One of Bay County Michelle Bryant said the group’s mission is to inform the public about cultures and historical backgrounds that are different from their own.

“What we want to do and accomplish as a nonprofit is educate our community not only on our history, also but American history and world history to bring cultural events to Panama City and continue helping and making Panama City the premier city of the Panhandle,” said Bryant.

While Juneteenth is typically associated with the Black community, Bryant says everyone can participate in the celebration.

“This is actually a holiday for everyone, Black, White, Hispanic. The Emancipation was signed on January 1st, 1863, but it didn’t reach Galveston, Texas until June 19th, 1865.” Bryant said. “There was a gap before slaves knew that they were free and so what we wanted to do today was give people the opportunity to learn that history.”

The One of Bay County hopes to build upon the diversity that exists in the community.

“I think both cities, Panama City Beach, Panama City, Springford, Callaway, have done a really good job of being inclusive and being diverse, and I think what we can do is build upon that,” Bryant said. “That’s one of the things that The One is trying to do is build upon the diversity within our community, within our education as well as our city as a whole.”

The One of Bay County welcomes members of the community to volunteer and help with their efforts. For more information on The One of Bay County, click here.