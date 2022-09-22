PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)– During Industry Appreciation Month, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce awarded JM Phelps Construction, Small Business of the Year.

JM Phelps is family owned and founded in 2013 as a small industrial commercial contractor. The family-operated business also operates A. Phelps Petroleum, and the companies often team up together.

According to a report issued by Small Business Administration small businesses are responsible for two-thirds of the nation’s new jobs and nearly half of the U.S. gross Domestic Product.

“Our model is to always grow organically, we have grown 20 percent a year in the last five years, which is not that organic and bigger than what I planned to do,” said JM Phelps Construction CEO Justin Phelps.

Currently, JM Phelps is working on a 108,000-square-foot boat barn for the Treasure Island Marina and just finished a multi-purpose gun range called the Powder Room for St. Joe Company.

Phelps attributes the company’s growth to his team’s leadership.

“If you can just take care of the client that you have and do a good job, don’t be a one-off kind of contractor; I just believe if you treat your project as if it is yours you know, you’re going to create that relationship and keep that relationship, said Phelps.”

The next move for JM Phelp is to keep creating more jobs internally, hoping to one day triple the business.