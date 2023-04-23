BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A jet ski operator was taken to the hospital after crashing their vehicle into a ship Sunday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the U.S. Coast Guard Station Panama City, the station received a report of a jet ski with two passengers colliding with a 27-foot boat approximately 500 yards off the beach around Princess Condos and Regency Towers Condos.

Officials state that the operator of the jet ski was taken to the hospital by EMS with a traumatic arm injury. No other injuries have been reported.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is leading the ongoing investigation with the U.S. Coast Guard, and Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisting.

The boat and jet ski will be seized by FWC for further investigation.