Intersection of Transmitter Road and Highway 231 to close for several days

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are asking residents to prepare a detour route, as a major roadway on the east side of the county will be closed for most of the week.

Bayline Railroad crews will be performing maintenance work on the railroad crossing at the intersection of Transmitter Road and U.S. Highway 231.

The work will start Tuesday morning and will last through Thursday. The intersection will reportedly be closed for all three days.

Until then, county and state transportation officials are recommending residents to detour over to East Avenue and follow the posted detour signs.

Bay County officials said the work should be completed on Thursday, and Transmitter Road will reopen on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

3 teens arrested after alleged disturbance with gun outside of Bay Co. school

The destruction left behind in Kentucky

Buddy Check 13 with Amy Hoyt and Lori Ratliff

Operation 'Dirty Santa' nabs sex offenders in Panama City

'Not so merry for all' local mental health experts speak on coping with holiday depression

More Local News

Don't Miss