Intersection of Transmitter Road and Highway 231 to close for several days

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are asking residents to prepare a detour route, as a major roadway on the east side of the county will be closed for most of the week.

Bayline Railroad crews will be performing maintenance work on the railroad crossing at the intersection of Transmitter Road and U.S. Highway 231.

The work will start Tuesday morning and will last through Thursday. The intersection will reportedly be closed for all three days.

Until then, county and state transportation officials are recommending residents to detour over to East Avenue and follow the posted detour signs.

Bay County officials said the work should be completed on Thursday, and Transmitter Road will reopen on Friday.