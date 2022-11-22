PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The First Baptist Church Panama City (Fellowship Hall) in association with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are hosting an internet safety and drug workshop.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Information Officer, Ruth Corley, was in studio to talk all the details.

This will be taking place at The First Baptist Church located at 640 Grace Ave. in Panama City on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

The purpose of this workshop is to learn what your kids are really up to online and how to keep them safe at school and online.

There is no cost to the public and no need to register beforehand.

For more information, you can watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!