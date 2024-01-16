BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials said last time Bay County had a hard freeze they almost had to put the entire county under a boil water notice. They’re urging people to insulate their pipes and backflow preventers this week.

The best way to prepare your home is to protect exposed pipes, which can be done with a towel, blanket, or pool noodle, and secure any of those items around the pipes.

If your backflow preventer is on an irrigation system it is recommended to run your sprinklers. Running water will not freeze. On the other hand, unprotected pipes can break or rupture.

“We have a certain demand that we meet daily at the water treatment plant and if 70% of the backflow preventers in our county bust and all that water is going onto the ground and it’s putting more stress on the water system than normal,” Bay County Utility Services Water Division Superintendent Sean Lathrop said. “We don’t want any frozen pipes, we don’t want any burst pipes, we don’t want the homeowners or our customers to be dealing with those situations.”

If your pipes burst, immediately call a plumber. The repairs could cost hundreds of dollars so, it’s cheaper to take precautions.

Bay County Utility Services can be contacted between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 850-248-5010.