PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Prison is not just meant to punish offenders, it’s also meant to rehabilitate them and that is the idea behind the Department of Corrections Program, where inmates learn to train dogs.

Back in December of 2022 Bay County Animal Control Partnered with the Washington County Correctional Institution.

The dogs spend 10 weeks with inmates, learning to obey commands. Bay County Animal Control Administrated Assistant Serena Junger says learning is a two-way street.

“So the first couple of weeks are the care and handling of the animals, canine care. I think that pretty much is more inmate focused, teaches those inmates what they’re looking for. While they’re looking over the animal for any kind of wounds, any kind of issues that the animal may be having,” said Junger.

That is only the first phase as inmates also train to teach the dogs conditioning and socializing. Once they graduate, the dogs go back to Bay County Animal Control for adoption and Lynn Haven resident Justin Smith could resist but to adopt Apollo today.

“Yeah, he’s getting trained by inmates. And we actually did, you know, look at some other dogs, too. But eventually, we were like, we have to. We had to put an application on him because it’s everything I’ve always wanted. I’ve always wanted a German Shepherd,” said Smith.

5 of the 7 dogs have already been adopted and Junger says Roxy and Luna are looking for a forever home.

“Still have two here at the shelter up for adoption. That’s going to be Luna. She’s a bulldog mix. And then there’s Roxy, who is a hound dog mix. Both of those dogs are here again, obedience trained and ready, ready for their forever families,” said Junger.

Another group of dogs will be sent out next week to the Correctional Institution. They should be ready for adoption by the end of September. If you are interested in adopting one of these furry friends you can click here.