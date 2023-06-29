BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are several events around the Panhandle to celebrate Independence Day this upcoming Tuesday.

Panama City Beach

The City of Panama City Beach will be hosting its ‘Fourth of July Happy Birthday USA Ceremony‘ starting at 9 a.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial in Aaron Bessant Park. The event is sponsored by the VFW Post 10555 and American Legion Post 402. The color guard will be filled by JR Arnold High School JROTC, and U.S. Coast Guard Commander Justin Irwin will be speaking at this event. The public is encouraged to attend to celebrate our nation’s independence.

Panama City

The City of Panama City will be hosting its ‘Salute to Freedom‘ July 4th event starting at 11 a.m. at the Destination Panama City Visitors Center located at 101 W. Beach Drive. There will be live music performances by ‘Last Left,’ ‘Sons of Saints,’ and the ‘Disciples of Music,’ a kid’s zone with face painting, and inflatables, along with plenty of vendors and mouthwatering food options.

The event is free, but VIP tickets are available for $50 if you wish to have access to the Destination Panama City Visitors Center Deck, private, air-conditioned restrooms, and their catering and VIP bar. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

Walton County

There are several events taking place in Walton County.

Grayton Beach will be hosting a 4th of July Parade starting at 70 Hotz Avenue at 8:30 a.m. The event is free, everyone is welcome to attend and no registration is needed. After the parade, there will be a meet-up at Grayton Coast Properties for popsicles, watermelon, and lemonade.

The Red, White, and Baytowne celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at 9100 Baytowne Boulevard in Miramar Beach. Live music will be provided by TRIPPP on the Events Plaza Stage, a fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m. The Village of Baytowne Wharf will be hosting kids’ activities, including crafts, face painting, and balloon sculpting.

Seaside will be hosting their ‘4th of July Concert and Fireworks‘ with a block party in Central Square at 4730 Highway 30A, beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a REP Theater performance, Huck and Lilly with a musical performance, Wild Bill’s hotdog eating contest, and more. Fireworks over the Gulf of Mexico will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Alys Beach will be hosting a Concert & Fireworks Show from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Alys Beach Amphitheater. There will be food and drink available for purchase and live music by the ‘Bay Kings Band.’

Gulf County

The Gulf County TDC and The City of Wewahitchka are hosting a 4th of July firework celebration. The display will take place at Lake Alice Park in Wewahitchka at 10:00 p.m. EST and fireworks are scheduled to begin at dark.

Also, The Gulf County TDC and The City of Port St Joe will also be hosting a 4th of July firework celebration at 10:00 p.m. EST. Organizers state that attendees will be able to view the show from the Port St. Joe downtown area and George Core Park area.

Lynn Haven

The City of Lynn Haven will be hosting its ‘United We Stand‘ celebration starting at 6 a.m. with a Pancake Breakfast hosted by the Lynn Haven Rotary Club at the Senior Activity Club. Events to follow include the opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at 9th Street and Ohio Avenue and a parade at 8:45 a.m. at 5th Street and Ohio Avenue. Additional July 4th activities, including vendors, food trucks, a rock wall, face painting, axe throwing, and a mechanical bull, will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Sharon Sheffield Park.

Lynn Haven will close out the night at A.L. Kinsaul Park with a concert by the ‘Bay Kings Band,’ starting at 5:30 p.m., and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. for the finale.