BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) —Fall weather will soon be here and bears will be preparing for the winter. Fall is the time when you’ll have the greatest chance of coming in contact with a Florida black bear.

They’re more active because they’re gathering and eating more food.

Adult bears need to eat approximately 20 thousand calories a day in the fall, even if they’re not hibernating for the winter. They tend to go after easy-to-access meals.

“They are going to take every opportunity they can to put on fat. And that is not only natural foods, but if they could find artificial foods, human-based foods like garbage cans, bird seed, dog food if they could find those, they’re going to actually try to get those too, because that’s an easy source of calories that they can put on,” said FWC Bear program Coordinator Michael Orlando.

Bears have a strong sense of smell. They can smell food from a mile away.

Wildlife officials recommend locking your trash cans. And if you see a bear, keep your distance.