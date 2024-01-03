BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Drivers will soon see some improvements on County Road 2297.

Commissioners approved funding for the project between Old Bicycle and Poston Road. That section of the road is curved and can cause dangerous driving conditions.

The Florida Department of Transportation helped the county acquire a grant of a little over $200,000 for new signage, additional speed limit signs, extended paved shoulders, and mini speed bumps.

“In rural areas where it’s dark, there’s not a lot of lights out there, we always want to make sure that our motorists are safe,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “If you’re driving an area that you’re not familiar with, especially on a curve can approach you real quick so having the reflective pavement markings, having good signage, striping speed limit signs, and also the speed notification signs, those are all helpful.”

County officials will look for a contractor soon, the project must be complete by March of next year.