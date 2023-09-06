BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners are planning to repair one of the county’s most important roads, not because of where it goes, but because of what’s underneath it.

Commissioners approved two projects involving the Deer Point Dam.

They’re spending a little over $230,000 to repair the dam’s fencing and sheet pile wall below the surface. The county also received about a $100,000 state grant to put a new seal on the road that runs across the dam.

“Deer Point Dam is probably the most important structure I maintain not only is it an important roadway, but it’s all of the drinking water for all of Bay County, that’s our drinking water supply and so that structures currently 65-66 years old so we have to maintain it”, Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said.

Work will begin within 45 days. Both projects should take about six months.