BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday, 20-year-old Tyler J. Toft of Eureka, Illinois was located and arrested in Panama City Beach on an outstanding warrant out of Illinois.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Toft was apprehended by members of the United States Marshal Florida Caribbean Fugitive Task Force.

Information obtained by the task force showed Toft, who was wanted on a warrant for endangering the life or health of a child, was at the Cabana West Apartments in Panama City Beach.

Toft was confirmed to be at the apartments through interviews and was then spotted by undercover units in the area prior to being taken into custody.

The investigation included members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and Customs and Border Patrol agents.

Toft is being held in the Bay County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois where his warrant will be served.