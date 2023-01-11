BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The identity of a man who was shot and killed after allegedly intruding into a home has been released.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said the incident happened at about 6 a.m. Tuesday at home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area. Deputies said a resident of the home discovered an intruder downstairs. The woman then told her husband who grabbed a firearm and confronted the intruder, 23-year-old Aaron Mravic-Lollie.

Investigators said the homeowner did not know Mravic-Lollie and that an altercation ensured and Mravic-Lollie was shot and killed.

Mravic-Lollie, was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing officials said the homeowner acted in self-defense and no charges have been filed in the case.