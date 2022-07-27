BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is moving along on State Road 388 at the entrance of the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

ECP officials gave the public an update about the project at their board meeting Wednesday morning. The widening and roundabout project started in February 2019.

“This [project] is going really well,” Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Director Ian Satter said. “Some of the work is actually being done in areas where there is no current roadway because we are realigning part of State Road 388. The work is going very well. We anticipate to be done in 2023 in that segment and people will have full use of that roadway and will just provide another opportunity to reduce traffic and improve safety throughout Bay County.”

This will be one of the largest roundabouts in Northwest Florida. It will have a four-lane configuration, with officials saying it will make the flow of traffic to and from the airport much safer.

The widening will also have a detour route for drivers not going to the airport.

“One of the primary purposes of the roundabout is to improve safety of the traffic flow on 388 so there won’t be continuous stopping from various aspects of getting into the airport,” ECP Board Chairwoman Holly Melzer said. “Safety is a huge component of the roundabout.”

This particular type of roundabout is state-of-the-art.

“They’re much safer than your standard signalized intersection,” Satter said. “It’ll improve the mobility of vehicles coming in and out of there and it will reduce the severity of crashes that occur at an intersection of that nature.”

Officials want to caution drivers about the lane shifts that will happen throughout the fall season. FDOT will allow eastbound traffic going to the airport to use a portion of the roundabout starting in September.

The roundabout project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023, according to FDOT.