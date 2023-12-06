PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Humble House Ministries’ annual “Poinsettias & Pearls” fundraiser is returning for its 3rd year on Tuesday, December 12th.

This is the ministry’s biggest event of the year and it will be hosted this year at the First Baptist Church in Panama City at 5:30 p.m.

There are three ways to contribute to the fundraiser, you can either sponsor a table, donate to the silent auction, or simply RSVP to the event.

This year the ministry is putting the money towards reuniting more moms with their children, expanding their living accommodations, and building more office space.

“They can speak to the girls and see where their money is going because every girl that we have right now is under scholarship. None of them are paying,” said Humble House Public Relations Director Jenny Martinez. “That’s a real-life person that you’re helping and they can say thank you in person too.”

Last year the ministry used the money raised from the fundraiser to build a brick-and-mortar home and open a flea market for the women to work at.

To learn more about Humble House along with how to be a part of the celebration next Tuesday, click here.