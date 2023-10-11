BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A five day festival celebrating all things pride gets underway Wednesday.

The Gulf Coast LGBTQ Center, Inc. are hosting five different events.

“For celebrating fives years of being open, fives years after Hurricane Michael, we’ve got five wonderful events for everyone to come out and enjoy,” said Michele Smallwood, Director of the Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center, Inc.

All proceeds derived from ticket sales go to benefit the organization and ensure the continuation of programs and services.

On Wednesday, there is a comedy show co-hosted by Panama City Comedy at the Krewe of St. Andrews Event Center located at 1561 1/2 Chandlee Ave in Panama City. The show features an all LGBTQIA+ line-up of comedians and starts at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, there is a Poker Run & Bar Crawl starting at 6 p.m. in Downtown Panama City.

On Friday, there is a Ghoulish Gayla. This formal event and fundraiser is at Dick’s Last Resort at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, they’ll host their main event which is the Pride Festival at the Bay County Fairgrounds from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, the festival wraps up with a Farewell Drag Brunch at Lulu’s Bar & Resto at Laketown Wharf on Panama City Beach at noon.

If you’re interested in attending any or all of the events, click here to purchase tickets.