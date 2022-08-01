PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you see blue and red lights when you cross the Hathaway Bridge this Tuesday, don’t be alarmed.

The annual National Night Out event will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Gulf Coast State College in the main parking lot off of 23rd Street.

The event dates back to 1984, and is a national effort to create a fellowship between law enforcement and area residents. Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet the people who keep our communities safe day in and day out: our first responders.

“Over 39 local agencies will be at the event, and kids will have the opportunity to see the life-saving equipment we use everyday,” said Sgt. Joseph Record with Panama City Police Department.

There will be free food, some giveaways, and first responder demonstrations.

Sgt. Record said the event is something he looks forward to every year and they are welcoming new exciting additions.

“Bay County Emergency Services will be joining us this year. The Florida Department of Corrections will also bring a cotton candy machine for kids,” he said.

This is also the first time the event will take place at Gulf Coast State College.

“We are excited to be able to host this event as Gulf Coast State College also provides programs to train future first responders,” said Gulf Coast State College Marketing Director, Brittany Weisensale.

Aside from all the family fun and engaging activities, the event holds a deeper purpose.

“People often forget that law enforcement and first responders are real people too, and this give us the opportunity to really connect with community,” said Sgt. Record.

The event will last until 8 p.m.