5 p.m. Update CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s Forest Service has responded to the East Callaway Heights fire.

The agency said one structure was involved and several more were threatened by the 20-acre blaze.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office shared this photo of the scene at the East Callaway Heights fire.

“There currently are 10 tractor/plow units on scene or en route to the fire but suppression efforts are difficult as the fire is burning in an area of heavy downed debris remaining from Hurricane Michael,” they wrote in a news release. “In addition to the heavy equipment, there is one helicopter, one fixed-wing aircraft, and a significant number of resources from cooperating fire departments.”

They added that “current conditions are prime” for wildfires.

“As evening sets, winds will calm and humidity will rise which will help moderate fire behavior but current conditions are prime for wildfire activity as the region is abnormally dry and a tremendous amount of trees and debris remain scattered on the ground from 2018’s Hurricane Michael,” officials wrote.

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Homeowners in the East Callaway Heights area were evacuated Wednesday afternoon as officials fought a fire in the area.

“Bay County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of the Callaway Heights fire,” the agency wrote in a news release. “Evacuations from homes within the brush fire area have been done. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be released as this develops.”

Officials are on scene said the fire is 20 acres and several vehicles have been destroyed. The fire is located on East Callaway Road and multiple agencies are on scene fighting the blaze.

