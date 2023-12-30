BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday morning, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he reportedly fled deputies on a violent crime spree.

The suspect was identified as Dillon Joshua Hutton, 30, of Bonifay.

A BCSO deputy first encountered the suspect on Highway 98, west end of Panama City Beach when the deputy attempted a traffic stop on Hutton for speeding. Hutton fled the vehicle, entering the Laguna Beach area. On 1st Street, he attempted to steal an unoccupied vehicle but was shot by the owner of the vehicle, police said.

Despite his injuries, Hutton then fled in his own vehicle onto Back Beach Road, attempting another car jacking. Panama City Beach Police Department followed Hutton, as he crashed into three vehicles in an under construction area. Hutton also tried to carjack one of the vehicles hit at the scene where police arrested him, according to a media release.

Hutton was charged with multiple counts of Fleeing and Eluding, Attempted Car Jacking, Car Jacking and Battery, and Attempted Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle. Additional charges are pending by the Panama City Beach Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol and BCSO.

Police say Hutton is believed to have committed several vehicle burglaries and thefts prior to this incident.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Bay County Sheriffs Criminal Investigations Division.