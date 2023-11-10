PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Junior League of Panama City’s largest annual fundraiser, Holly Fair, is back for its 34th year this weekend in Panama City Beach.

Admission to the fair is $10 and those tickets can be bought at the door or online.

You’ll have the opportunity to get some early Christmas shopping done as over 60 vendors will be selling a variety of clothing, home decor, children’s items, and so much more.

The money made during the fair is donated to Bay County residents and helps them during the holiday season.

“We provide diapers for children. We provide school-aged kids with clothes and healthy snacks, all the way up to providing needs for the elderly,” said Holly Fair Chair Christina Knox. “It’s just really great to be able to come do your Christmas shopping and know that you’re supporting a good cause as well.”

The fair is held at Edgewater Beach Resort and you can get your shopping done from 8 to 5 on Friday, November 10th, 9 to 5 on Saturday, November 11th, and 2 to 4 on Sunday, November 12th.

Some other fun activities going on this weekend include live entertainment on Saturday and a kid’s Christmas event from 10 to 2 on Sunday.