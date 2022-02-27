BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Crews will begin work on a long-awaited Bay County roadway improvement Sunday evening.

Bay County commissioners signed a contract to resurface Highway 389 from Baldwin Road to the intersection of Highway 390 back in August.

The job will get rid of several potholes created in part by large trucks hauling Hurricane Michael debris.

“With these heavy trucks, these roads get rubbed out pretty quickly and also the water,” resident Leo McNaron said. “The water builds up on the sides of the roads, you could get a 10-foot wave when people hit those puddles and it just splashes up so hopefully, the paving will also help the water runoff too.”

Highway 389 is on the county’s five-year road list, using half-cent sales tax money.

Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll told News 13 back in August prior to the half-cent sales tax, the county didn’t have these opportunities, and roads like C.R. 389 would stay on the list for 10 to 20 years.

“We’re really appreciative of the repaving efforts because we do use that street to and from work, at the busiest times of day and as you get pushed to the shoulder when people are moving into the turn lanes,” resident Tania Bowen said. “All the schools go off of that road too, those big ruts and things like that your tire sinks right down into and it’s hard to avoid when it’s the busiest time of day so it’s going to be a huge help to us for sure.”

And while most people are excited about the resurfacing, there are still a few improvements they said they would like to see.

“The fact that it needs repaving is great but what I would really love to see is that they four-lane the road because with the Bay Haven Charter Academy school up here, traffic gets backed up in both directions and it can go for two to three blocks at a time,” McNaron said.

The resurfacing will continue during the overnight hours through Thursday, March 3.