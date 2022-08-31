PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. Coach JT with “Evolve with JT” shares his expertise in nutrition, diet and exercise.

This time, he talked about the hidden dangers of sugar substitutes such as artificial sweeteners and natural sweeteners. The top five to try and avoid are maltodextrin, aspartame, acesulfame potassium, sucralose, and saccharin.

If you are interested in learning more about nutrition, dieting, and exercise you can start with click here or watch the full interview from News 13 Midday.