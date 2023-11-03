BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida put the fun in the word, fundraiser.

The organization hosted their annual Kabuki: Hibachi Showdown fundraiser Thursday evening.

Community members and familiar faces attempted to cook Hibachi and pull off a few cooking tricks for their guests.

Kabuki is a classical form of Japanese theater. Therefore, everyone in attendance is encouraged to dress up at the event.

News 13’s Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley volunteered his time to be one of the chefs for this year’s fundraiser. He played a workout instructor and cooked food for his colleagues who dressed up as gym enthusiasts.

It’s too early yet to know just how much money was raised, but event organizers say the event was sold out and it was another successful fundraiser.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Currently, the need for mentors in Bay County is the greatest it’s ever been. There are more than 20 kids waiting to be paired with a mentor.

To learn more about becoming a mentor, or Big, call 763-KIDS.