Here’s some events to get Bay County in the holiday spirit

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The holiday festivities are just getting started in Bay County.

Hanukkah begins Sunday, November 28 at sundown.

On Monday, November 29 at 5 p.m. the Chabad Jewish Center of Panama City Beach will celebrate the festival of the lights with a menorah lighting ceremony at Pier Park. It will take place in front of The Grand theater.

On Tuesday the City of Lynn Haven will host their tree lighting ceremony at Sharon Sheffield Park at 5:30. The tree lighting countdown will begin at 6 p.m., led by City Manager Vickie Gainer.

Friday the City of Panama City will hold the 19th annual Millville Christmas Parade. The parade will travel down 3rd Street starting at 3rd and Maple.

There will be appearances by city leaders, local marching bands, and even Santa Claus.

Then at 5 p.m., the City of Panama City will also host their annual tree lighting ceremony outside of city hall on the Grace Avenue side. At five there will be a short ceremony followed by the tree lighting which will begin at approximately 5:25 p.m.

This event will be filled with photo ops, hot chocolate, and even some special guest appearances.

The fun doesn’t stop there in Downtown Panama City, on Saturday city officials and community members will parade down Harrison Avenue for their annual Christmas parade.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. starting at Bay High School and go towards downtown. WMBB will broadcast the parade on METV at 6:30 p.m.

There are more holiday celebrations happening around town throughout the month.