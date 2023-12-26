BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the holiday season behind us many of our once glistening Christmas trees are now wilting and shedding their needles.

The question now is how do you properly dispose of it? Officials say it depends on where you live.

Those who live in Panama City or Panama City Beach whose garbage is collected by the city can put their tree out on their yard waste or bulk pick-up day.

If your trash collection isn’t through the city the Steel Field Landfill located off Highway 79 is always an option. There you can dump it for a small fee.

You can also burn your old tree, but that may not be as simple as it sounds.

There are several rules and regulations residents are required to follow.



“If you do burn it, you will make sure that you meet the forestry setbacks, which would be like 25 feet away from your house, 50 feet away from paved roads, 150 feet from occupied buildings, and it’s 25 feet from any kind of wood lines,” Bay County Emergency Services Captain Isaac Smith said.

While a Christmas tree isn’t large enough to require a burn permit, fire officials still recommend not burning the whole tree at once.

“If you’re going to do that, we recommend they stay in the tree and cut it up in a couple of smaller pieces and stuff,” Smith said. “So you’re not burning the hard tree at one time, but rather burning small pieces of it throughout the process.”

Smith reminds residents that tree sap is highly flammable. Combined with the brittle tree, there’s no need to use gasoline or any other additional flammable liquid.

Most importantly smith said if things do get out of control residents shouldn’t hesitate to call emergency services.

Bay County’s solid waste division has not gotten back to us about the options for those who live in unincorporated parts of the county.