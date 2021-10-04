Health Department issues mosquito-borne illnesses advisory in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is already 20 inches above the yearly average for rainfall.

Officials said this is what’s attracting more mosquitoes.

“So drain those buckets, old tires. If you have old tires in your yard, make sure you drain those,” Bay County’s Florida Department of Health Spokesperson Joe Scully said. “Bird feeders, or birdbaths, make sure you keep that water fresh.”

Last week, Beach Mosquito Control officials informed the Health Department of several positive cases in a few of their chickens.

Health officials then issued a Public Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory. It’s the first one of 2021.

“Everyone in Bay County, in the Panhandle really, we live in Florida,” Beach Mosquito Control Director James Clauson said. “The virus is always out there in nature. So, everyone just needs to take precautions when they’re outside and mosquitoes are active.”

West Nile isn’t the only disease spread by mosquitos. They also spread Eastern Equine Encephalitis and the Zika virus.

Clauson said the most important times to protect yourself from mosquitoes are at dawn and dusk. A couple of ways to do that is by wearing insect repellent or wearing long sleeves.