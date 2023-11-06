PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Prepare your little ones, on Friday, November 10th a special Veterans Day Touch-A-Truck event will be held at the Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach from noon to 6 p.m.

This special occasion is completely free and open to all community members.

There will be firetrucks, ambulances, garbage trucks, and more that people can get up close and personal with.

Local organizations got together to organize this event for in part residents, but more importantly to raise money for veterans.

“We’ve had sponsors and stuff to help us put on this event,” said United Way of Northwest Florida CEO Gina Littleton. “All the proceeds from that, and then a percentage of the proceeds from our food trucks are going to support veterans through 90 Works, which is a veteran organization and for the Florida Veterans Support Line.”

Some other activities include a kids zone, food truck zone, and kickball game between the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Bay County Fire Department.

This is an event organizers hope to continue for years to come.