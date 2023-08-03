PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Another recreational facility, that was destroyed in Hurricane Michael, is just about ready for use again.

Bay County started building H-G Harders Park in the Bayou George area in the middle of 2019. And the baseball fields and playgrounds are finished, with just the multipurpose fields still under construction.

Bay County Parks and Recreation Division Manager Vincent Martin says they laid the groundwork Thursday.

“So we have started the process and re-grading and re-sodding the soccer fields. It’s a multipurpose field, football, lacrosse, and soccer,” said Martin.

Bay County is funding the rebuild, without any money from FEMA. Fields 11 and 13 are expected to cost the County about $65,000 and they will start work on fields 12 and 14 in the next few months. Martin everything should be ready to go before 2024.

“So it usually takes about three weeks. We have 12 and 14 on the other side of these fields that we’ll be starting after October. These fields should be, should be completed and ready to play by winter,” said Martin.

People have been coming to the park for years and Bay County local Erica Burner says Harders Park is home.

“I’ve been coming here for 16 years, ever since I was a little kid because I’ve been born and raised in Panama City. It’s really important because I feel like you can come here and, like, do anything as a child,” said Martin.

Crews laid down the last layer of sod today on fields 11 and 13. Those two fields should be in great shape just in time for fall sports.