LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Dual enrollment is no longer the only option for high school students wanting to get a head start before graduating high school.

Haney Technical College and Bay District Schools recently signed an agreement. It gives students the opportunity to earn up to 125 hours applied toward Haney.

This agreement is currently for Haney’s HVC, electrical trades, welding, and aviation program.

Currently, Rutherford is the only high school in the district offering construction and aviation.

“It’s just in addition to the dual enrollment opportunities, that we have, the biggest difference, meaning that they’re already on their home campus,” Chief Community Relations Officer Alexandra Murphy said. “So these are classes that they can take at their campus, which tends to be somewhat easier for students to accommodate their schedules. If they’re doing a traditional dual enrollment pathway with Haney, they have to come to our campus.”

Students will earn high school credits along with earning hours for Haney. Click here if you would like information on this program.