BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If saving lives and helping others is your calling, Gulf Coast State College has the program for you. The college is now accepting applications for their Emergency Services programs.

The department has been around since 1996 and provides varying levels of degrees, including an EMT and Paramedic certificate programs.

“Once you complete your EMT and your Paramedic certifications, you’re a couple of credits away from receiving your EMS Applied Sciences Degree and then you can go on to receive your Bachelor’s Degree,” said Gulf Coast State College EMS Program coordinator, Liliana Zamora.

The program prides itself on being hands-on. Not only will students have access to emergency equipment used on the job, but they’re also required to do clinical rotations with local EMS agencies.

“A lot of our adjunct professor are Bay County EMS personnel so they are they are right in the middle of what is happening in the community,” Zamora said.

Students will now have the opportunity to work with simulated patients in a set up that mimics a true bay county ambulance. Students will even have the opportunity to review their work on recorded monitors. These simulators can put students in many different emergency scenarios.

“These simulators cough, moan, scream, bleed and you can also perform medical interventions on them as well,” she said.

After completion of the course obtaining their licenses students have a 100% guarantee with job placement.

Gulf Coast State College typically take 18 to 20 students per class. The deadline to apply for the ems program is july 8. For information on the program click here.