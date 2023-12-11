SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Five members of Bay County agencies were celebrated as inductees of the 3rd annual Public Safety Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The inductees are Log-Tie Bay County jail warden Mar. Rick Anglin, Jose Cantres from Emergency Services, Carrie Lindsay from Springfield Communications, former BDS Police Chief Mike Jones, and Former Panama City Fire Chief Robert “Bobby” Richardson Sr., who was honored posthumously.

Jones has garnered national attention in the past. 13 years ago, he shot and killed school board gunman Clay Duke, who infamously held the Bay District School Board hostage. He also received attention for providing thousands of toys for children in need as “Salvage Santa.”