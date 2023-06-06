SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College is giving future cops the chance to experience real-life scenarios through virtual reality.

The training program is called Apex and has been helping students since last October.

Associate Director of Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement Programs at Gulf Coast State College Daryl White explains what Apex does.

“Apex system gives them, you know, 20 different environments with thousands of different scenarios that are based on several different characters and do different, you know, rooms within those environments. you can do different incidents, you know, such as domestic violence, mental health situations, somebody under a crisis situation, you can do public intoxication, and so on,” said White.

Apex allows instructors to manage each scenario and change the circumstances depending on how students react.

Instructor John Cywinski said he hopes students will follow the instructions they’ve learned previously during the coursework.

“I like to remind them that to remain safe, they need to keep their reactionary gap. They need to keep that distance. They also need to maintain their tone and their language never to lie to the inmate. Always make eye contact. Use your communication skills the best you can try and keep things at the lowest possible key,” said Cywinski.

This program is not just only helping students but also police officers on the job.

“So we have partnered with several agencies, and I will let those agencies speak about, you know if they do it. But there are several agencies that have, you know, utilize this, and we’re willing to bring it to them, you know, for them to, you know, officer training and stuff,” said White.

Right now, only law enforcement and corrections officers are using the program, but college officials say they want to make it available to other first responders in the future.