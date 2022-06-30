PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast State College Foundation got quite the contribution Thursday.

The college received $160,000 in donations from multiple generous sources.

The first was from Innovations Federal Credit Union, which donated $10,000 toward the Gulf Coast Guarantee.

The program provides an automatic $1,400 financial aid award to current Bay, Gulf, and Franklin county high school graduates who enroll full-time at the college.

“We’re proud to do our small part to help promote the mission of the college and provide these scholarships to these students so thank you very much,” Innovations Federal Credit Union Business Development Manager David Powell said.

The second check was from former Gulf Coast State College foundation trustee George Duren, who donated $50,000 towards the Gulf Coast Guarantee.

Duren said he is proud to give back to such a patriotic institution.

“We as a family do hope that Gulf Coast State College will always hold firm to traditional American values and continue to offer students of every walk of life the education that they need to pursue their American dream,” Duren said.

The final donation was from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, which donated $100,000 toward “TRIO” students.

“The TRIO programs are targeted towards students with a federal program that provides direct support to students who are first-generation in college and have a challenging socioeconomic status,” Gulf Coast State College President Dr. John Holdnak said.

In addition to helping cover tuition and fees, the grant allows for assistance with essential living expenses like housing childcare, and transportation.

Since 2011, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has now donated over $500,000 to Gulf Coast State College.