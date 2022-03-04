BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – It is out with the old and in with the new at the Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

The Panama City hospital has officially changed its name to the HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

Before the name change, they were affiliated with HCA Florida Health Care. Now, they join in 450 other HCA affiliates across the state of Florida.

CEO Brad Griffin said this change allows the hospital to reunite with other partners in Florida, under the same brand. He said patients can expect the same care regardless of where they are located in Florida.

“Our hospital, in particular, is growing rapidly,” Griffin said. “We are expanding and adding beds and operating rooms, adding facilities to meet the growth and growing need in our community. Uniting under one brand demonstrates our scale, our size, and opportunity for patients to have a much larger experience.”

Even with a name change, operations will remain the same inside the hospital’s walls.

Griffin said they are expanding facilities west of the Hathaway Bridge. They will be adding a freestanding emergency room along Phillip Griffiths Senior Parkway in Panama City Beach.

That groundbreaking will take place next month.