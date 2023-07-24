BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast LGBTQ Center celebrated its fifth anniversary on Monday, it was also the official ribbon cutting for the organization.

The ceremony was delayed because of Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 50 people came out to the celebration.

The center is the only one of its kind across the Panhandle. It’s a volunteer-run organization that provides many resources for anyone who may need them.

Recently they started offering help for those seeking mental health care. Vice President Emily Gray said Monday was a special milestone for the center.

“It feels like it was something that was just left undone and I feel like for me, it was it felt like it solidified us with the community, it showed that we we are here and we’re not going anywhere, we will be here as long as we are allowed to exist and we will continue to help as many people as we can,” Gray said.

Click here to learn more about the center and to view upcoming events they have scheduled. In October, several Pride events will be held.