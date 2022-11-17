PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Insurance, utility rates and inflation are at the top of Griff Griffitts’ agenda as he prepares to take office next Tuesday.

Griffitts said he understands people across the Panhandle are feeling the increased cost of living.

“Everything has become extremely expensive,” Griffitts said. “Inflation is hurting all of us, and that’s something that’s got to be settled.”

Griffitts is spearheading these initiatives by first and forevermore making sure constituents feel heard. He also knows Florida’s homeowners insurance market is in crisis.

“We’ve got to make sure that the people that are paying premiums every year have some faith in what they’re paying for, and that if they do have to file a claim that they know they’re going to get their restitution,” Griffitts said.

Griffitts echoes a similar message when addressing the increased cost of electricity.

“We will obviously continue discussions with them to try to make sure that the consumer feels like they’re getting the best bang for their buck right now,” Griffitts said. “The increases obviously hurt people and they’ve been duly noted.”

As a third generation Bay County resident, Griff Griffitts said his most important goal is to make sure the voice of the people will be heard in legislature.

Griffitts is replacing Jay Trumbull in the House. Trumbull is moving up to the Senate, replacing George Gainer.