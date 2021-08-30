Governor DeSantis shares monoclonal antibody treatment success stories

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Bay County 10-days ago to announce the opening of a new monoclonal treatment site at the fairgrounds.

Monday he was back, touting the success of the treatments with some local patients.

In just over one week almost one thousand people have gotten the treatment in Bay County.

The Governor brought two people to the state Department of Health in Bay County to talk about it.

One is a Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy. They both say their symptoms got so bad to the point where they could barely walk. They believe this treatment said their lives.

DeSantis wants to emphasize that this treatment is available and getting it early is the best way to beat the virus.

“It’s available no mandates or anything for you to do it,” DeSantis said. “If it’s right for you do it but we really think the results have been good. So we are just glad that we were able to bring it to Bay County and we are glad the results have been good here and we want to keep going.”

There are 21 sites across Florida and he says this treatment is free.

If you think this treatment could help you there is more information on the Florida Department of Health’s website.

To make an appointment click HERE.