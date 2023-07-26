BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Governor Ron DeSantis has officially appointed outgoing Panama City Manager, Mark McQueen, as the next Bay District Schools Superintendent.

The majority of McQueen’s professional career consists of his military service. He was put in charge of rebuilding Iraq after the U.S. toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime. McQueen spent 36 years in the U.S. Army, retiring with the rank of major general.

He has served as the city manager of Panama City since September 2018. Much of McQueen’s focus has been on rebuilding the city after Hurricane Michael.

He turned in his resignation on May 23rd after Mike Rohan won the run-off election for mayor.

The opening was created back in February when current Superintendent Bill Husfelt announced his intentions to retire on July 31st, before finishing his term.

Mcqueen will finish out Husfelt’s term, which ends in November 2024.