PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, November 18th Patches Pub in Panama City Beach is hosting the 11th edition of its Turkey Bowling Championship Fundraiser.

Only 100 spots are available for the tournament and registration begins at 11 a.m., it’s first come first serve for those interested in competing.

Every year the restaurant selects a new organization to donate the money they raise to, this year they are donating to Breakfast Point Academy’s Autism Spectrum Disorder Program.

This has turned into an annual event hosted by Patches due to the community support in Bay County.

“This is one of the most popular events of the year,” said Patches Pub Owner Vince Greiner. “Like I said, people bring their lawn chairs out in the parking lot, the whole family will come out with the lawn chairs or get here early, get a table, and hang out for the day.”

The actual bowling doesn’t begin until 2 p.m.

The minimum amount of money donated that is needed to do some bowling is $10, however, you are more than welcome to donate more.

Breakfast Point representatives say the money made on Saturday will be used for buying iPads that the children can use.