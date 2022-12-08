ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The ‘Holiday Junction’ exhibit at the Panama City Publishing Company and Museum has doubled in size since 2021.

The display features miniature replicas of different homes and buildings throughout St. Andrews 100 years ago. It also includes a recreation of the train service that used to run through St. Andrews until it was shut down in 1926.

The museum’s Executive Director Lisa Barnes-Tapscott said this important exhibit will get two months on display instead of the regular one month.

“The history of St. Andrews is really critical to the history of Panama City and Bay County,” Tapscott said. “St. Andrews was first actually before Panama City. So it just gives us a perspective of where we’ve been and where we’re going.”

The museum is free to visit.

They also have a gallery wall displaying newspaper clippings and prints from when a rather influential St. Andrews man was alive.

Museum officials said it’s been tough since Hurricane Michael hit in 2018, but they’ve really seen an uptick in visitors this year.

They’re a couple of hundred people away from reaching 4,000 visitors. The 4,000th will get a special gift.