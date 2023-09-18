PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ returns to Panama City for its second year on Saturday, September 23rd.

This a completely free event being held at the Sheltair hangar between noon and 3 p.m.

Participants will get the opportunity to get up close and personal with various pieces of aviation equipment including planes, fuel trucks, and even firetrucks.

The main purpose of Saturday’s celebration is to show young girls various career opportunities within the aviation industry.

“It’s nice to see them light up when they see that there’s a female pilot that’s been doing it for years and years and they’re like, ‘oh my gosh, you’re flying these big old planes with all these guys and all of that stuff.’” said Sheltair Customer Service Manager Nikki Newcity. “It’s nice to inspire them and get them involved in some of the things that they maybe didn’t think they could do.”

Registration is *not* required for Saturday’s event, however, you can sign up today.

Just click the link here to register.