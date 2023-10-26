PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, October 27th, a free open house will be taking place at Fire Station #2 in Panama City.

The station is on Beck Ave. and will be open to the public from 5 to 8 p.m.

Test your skills in a kid-friendly agility course, watch firefighters demonstrate their expertise, and witness a live fire demonstration at 6 p.m.

October is fire prevention month, so opening the station’s doors allows fire personnel to educate residents on fire safety and thank them for their support.

“This is just that time of year,” said Panama City Fire Department Lt. Howard Demro. “We get to keep reiterating that to the families and those that don’t have kids in elementary school and just say, ‘Hey, let’s be safe. This is how you can be safe.’ Then again, as we wrap this year up, thank you. Just thank you for your support this past year.”

You can also meet firefighters, tour the firehouse, and get your car seat checked by HealthyStart.

Servpro and the Panama City Police Department will supply free food and drinks.