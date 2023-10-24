PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, October 27th, Gulf Coast State College’s annual Fall Festival will return to its Panama City campus.

The festivities will be held in the parking lot Student Union East building from 6 to 8 p.m.

Food, games, and a trunk-or-treat for kids will all be available to the public.

The festival serves as an opportunity for the college to connect with the community and strengthen their connection to one another.

“We keep bringing it back because we are the community college so we want to give back to the community,” said Gulf Coast Student Government Association Event Coordinator Randi Gautier. “They get to come in and they get to see any type of information that they like. You get to talk to anyone and just see everything that we have to offer for you.”

The festival is free to attend and open to everyone.

There will even be opportunities to learn more about GCSC and some of the clubs that are on campus.