PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Georgia wanted on several felony charges.

The sheriff’s office was first notified Tuesday that 37-year-old Brett Brown from Coweta County was somewhere in Panama City Beach.

Authorities say Brown has numerous felony warrants for aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery, 2 counts of incest, and 2 counts of providing alcohol to a minor.

Upon further investigation, investigators found out that Brown may have been staying at a home in Panama City Beach.

After conducting surveillance, they were preparing to serve a search warrant, but before they could a vehicle registered to Brown was seen leaving the property.

After stopping the vehicle, authorities learned Brown was staying at a condo on the beach.

He was at the condo when police arrived and was taken into custody without incident.